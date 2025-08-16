IRS approved $1390 stimulus checks this month? irs stimulus checks update

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has debunked social media claims about new $1,390 stimulus checks being distributed to millions of Americans this month. These rumors surfaced recently, suggesting that the IRS and Treasury Department were issuing payments aimed at low- and middle-income taxpayers.

The IRS confirmed these reports are false, stating that no new stimulus payments or programs have been authorized or announced. New relief payments cannot be issued without approval from Congress, and no such legislation has passed in 2024.

The last stimulus payments were tied to the 2021 Recovery Rebate Credit, with the deadline to claim it having passed in April 2024.

Some speculation may have stemmed from an earlier IRS announcement this year, when $2.4 billion was distributed to taxpayers who had not claimed the 2021 credit. Also, Senator Josh Hawley has introduced a measure called the American Worker Rebate Act, proposing a tax rebate using tariff revenues, but the bill has not advanced in Congress.

The IRS warns people to be wary of tax scams involving false refund promises or demands for personal information. Signs of scams include unrealistic payday claims, threats of arrest or deportation, and suspicious website links.

Always verify information through official IRS channels and avoid sharing sensitive information with unverified sources.