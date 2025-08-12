Is $30 XRP realistic this cycle? What the data and patterns suggest | XRP Price

Several analysts argue that a move toward $20–$30 is possible this cycle, but the path depends on technical follow-through, liquidity, and whether fundamentals catch up to valuation metrics that currently flash caution.

Proponents point to a multi‑year “double bottom” base that XRP broke above in late 2024, with retests holding as support—an historically bullish structure that some technicians project could extend toward $30–$38 if momentum sustains.

One Cointelegraph analysis also notes XRP repeating a bullish fractal and eyeing a continuation toward the $3.75–$4.00 zone near term, which, if exceeded with strong breadth, can set up higher‑timeframe upside targets later in the cycle. Sentiment pieces from crypto outlets and analysts similarly frame $20–$30 as an upper‑bound scenario under strong risk appetite and trend persistence.

The counterpoints are material. On-chain utilization on XRPL remains modest relative to market value: DefiLlama shows roughly $85 million in TVL on XRPL, implying a very high market cap-to-activity ratio versus major L1 peers, which raises overvaluation and sustainability concerns if speculative flows fade.

Cycle history also warns that once a very high share of supply is in profit, pullbacks often accelerate as profit‑taking kicks in, challenging straight‑line advances to stretch targets.

Near-term technicals highlighted by Cointelegraph focus on incremental steps (e.g., $3.75–$4.00 breakouts), not immediate leaps to double‑digit prices, underscoring the need for staged confirmations.