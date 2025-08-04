Is Cryptocurrency Again Banned in China?

Recently, posts online and on crypto sites claimed that China has banned Bitcoin ownership again. However, these reports seem to repeat China’s 2021 crypto ban instead of showing any new rule. Chinese regulators have not announced anything new recently, and their position since 2021 has remained the same.

In 2021, China banned crypto trading and mining, but it did not ban owning cryptocurrencies privately. Some claims say that new restrictions started in June 2025, but there is no official proof or announcement from Chinese authorities.

Sources close to the situation say there are no new crypto laws. These viral reports do not present any official documents and are based on speculation. There are also reports that China is working on a stablecoin backed by the yuan, which shows a focus on government-supported digital currencies.

China aims to have more control over its financial system. A yuan-backed stablecoin would help achieve that goal. This government project is different from decentralized crypto like Bitcoin, but details about its development are still unclear.

Despite these false reports, the crypto market has not changed much. Bitcoin continues to trade normally on global platforms, indicating that traders do not believe the rumors. Past events like the 2021 ban often resurface and create confusion.

Some posts claimed there were internal discussions about extending the ban, but these statements cannot be confirmed. China typically announces major changes through official state media and documents, and that has not happened this time.

Social media played a role in spreading this false news about the ban. Some crypto sites shared it without checking their sources, which emphasizes the need to verify any crypto news. Old news is often presented as current headlines.

China’s digital yuan project continues through pilot programs. The yuan stablecoin adds to this controlled process. So far, there are no signs of a change in China’s crypto policy. Ownership is still allowed under the 2021 rules.