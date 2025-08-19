JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) Posts Fastest Revenue Growth in Three Years, But Profits Plunge on New Business Expansion

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) reported its strongest revenue growth in three years for the second quarter of 2025, but shares dropped 2.9% in U.S. trading as steep investments in new business lines, particularly food delivery, hammered profitability.

The Chinese e-commerce giant posted revenue of RMB 356.66 billion ($49.4 billion), up 22.4% year-over-year, marking the fastest growth since the first quarter of 2022. The performance significantly exceeded market expectations and represented a dramatic acceleration from the previous year’s 1.2% growth in the same period—the slowest pace since 2020.

Strong Core Business Masks Heavy Investment Costs

While revenue surged, net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders plummeted 50.8% to RMB 6.2 billion ($860 million), primarily due to heavy investments in new ventures, including JD’s food delivery service launched earlier this year. On a non-GAAP basis, net profit reached RMB 7.4 billion ($1.03 billion), exceeding analyst forecasts but still down 49% from the prior year’s all-time high.

The revenue growth was driven by robust demand for electronics and home appliances, which saw revenues rise 23% year-over-year. General merchandise revenues increased 16.4%, while the supermarket business achieved double-digit growth for the sixth consecutive quarter.

Food Delivery Expansion Weighs on Margins

JD’s aggressive push into food delivery has created significant short-term headwinds for profitability. The new service contributed to a surge in marketing expenses, which jumped 127.6% due to promotional efforts for new business initiatives.

CEO Sandy Xu acknowledged that while the food delivery service is already driving traffic to the company's primary retail operations, growing competition and margin pressure pose substantial risks.

Analysts estimate the food delivery segment is generating losses of approximately RMB 10 billion, which are expected to continue impacting overall profitability through 2025. However, the company anticipates a significant improvement in the segment’s financial performance by 2026 as subsidies are reduced.

User Growth and Market Share Gains

Despite margin pressures, JD demonstrated strong user engagement metrics. Quarterly active customers and user shopping frequency both increased over 40% year-over-year, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of double-digit user growth.

The company’s annual 618 shopping festival doubled the number of order-placing users and processed over 2.2 billion orders across all platforms.

JD Retail, the company’s core segment, reported non-GAAP operating profit growth of 38% to RMB 13.9 billion, with operating margins expanding to a historic high of 4.5% for promotional quarters. The retail division’s gross margin reached 15.9%, marking the 13th consecutive quarter of expansion.