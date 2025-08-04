Jefferies Financial Group Takes $3.77 Million Stake in Duolingo (NASDAQ: DUOL) Ahead of Earnings Release

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has established a new $3.77 million position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DUOL), reflecting the growing institutional interest in the language-learning giant ahead of its upcoming earnings report.

According to recent filings, Jefferies acquired 12,148 shares of Duolingo during the first quarter, joining other large asset managers such as FMR LLC, T. Rowe Price, and Invesco in increasing their stakes in DUOL.

This move underscores confidence in Duolingo’s fundamentals and growth trajectory, even as the stock has experienced significant volatility over the past month. Duolingo has captured investor attention with 38% year-over-year revenue growth and a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating among Wall Street analysts.

Expectations are high for the company’s August 6 earnings release, with analysts forecasting an EPS of $0.55 and quarterly revenues around $240 million—a projected 35% increase over the prior year.

Jefferies’ initiation, however, comes with tempered optimism: the firm began coverage on Duolingo with a Hold rating and a price target close to $370, highlighting the company’s strong user monetization but raising concerns about the scale and long-term impact of new initiatives like its Max subscription tier.

Overall, the institutional investment signals confidence in Duolingo’s leadership in education technology but reflects persistent investor caution regarding its lofty valuation and the competitive, evolving landscape for digital learning platforms.