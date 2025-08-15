Jim Cramer Says Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Has Been ‘Laid to Waste,’ Presenting a Potential Opportunity

CNBC’s Jim Cramer has delivered a stark assessment of Eli Lilly’s recent stock performance, declaring that the pharmaceutical giant has been “laid to waste” by the market. His comments highlight the profound investor frustration that has battered the stock, despite the company’s strong position in key therapeutic areas.

Eli Lilly has faced significant headwinds, with its stock suffering from heavy selling pressure. This downturn is largely attributed to investor anxiety over drug pricing negotiations, potential competition, and uncertainties surrounding its development pipeline, which have overshadowed its solid market leadership in diabetes and oncology treatments.

Cramer suggested that the market’s reaction has been overly severe, punishing the stock beyond what its fundamental business performance would justify. He implied that the dramatic sell-off, while painful for current shareholders, may have created an attractive entry point for new investors who believe in the company’s long-term value.

This commentary comes after a difficult period for Eli Lilly, marked by missed earnings targets and increased regulatory scrutiny that have soured investor sentiment.

However, Cramer pointed to the company’s robust revenue streams and continued investment in research and development as foundational strengths that the market is currently overlooking