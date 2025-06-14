Jimin & Jung Kook Complete Military Service as BTS Reunion Nears: Exclusive Photos

On this special day, Jimin and Jung Kook officially ended their military service, joining their fellow BTS members who have already finished their own duties. This means six out of the seven BTS members are now free to return to their music careers and public lives.

The discharge ceremony was emotional and joyful, with both Jimin and Jung Kook seen in their military uniforms, surrounded by friends, family, and fans. The event was widely covered by media and shared across official BTS social media accounts, giving fans a glimpse into this important milestone.

With Jimin and Jung Kook’s discharge, the countdown to the full BTS reunion has officially begun. Only one member remains to complete their service, and fans are eagerly waiting for the day when all seven can stand together again on stage.

This process has taken several years, as each member started their service at different times. The group’s decision to fulfill their military duties was met with support from fans, who have patiently waited for their return.

Exclusive Photos from the Discharge and Reunion

Fans were treated to a series of exclusive photos capturing the special moments of the day. Here’s a look at some of the highlights:

Jimin in military uniform during the discharge ceremony: A powerful image showing Jimin standing tall and proud as he officially ends his service.

Jung Kook smiling with fellow BTS members: A heartwarming photo of Jung Kook reunited with his teammates, sharing laughs and hugs.

BTS members reunion teaser photo: A sneak peek of the group together again, hinting at what's to come for the world's biggest boy band.

Fans welcoming Jimin and Jung Kook back: Emotional scenes of fans celebrating outside the ceremony, holding banners and cheering for their idols.

These photos were shared by official BTS social media and major news outlets, giving fans everywhere a chance to join in the celebration.

What’s Next for BTS?

With six members now officially back, the focus shifts to the final member’s return. Once all seven have completed their service, the group is expected to reunite and start working on new music and projects.

Fans are already buzzing with excitement, speculating about upcoming tours, albums, and possible collaborations. The BTS reunion is set to be one of the biggest events in music history, and fans around the world are counting down the days.