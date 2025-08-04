Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) shares Soars 21% After $125 Million Blade Air Mobility Acquisition Bid Spurs Air Taxi Optimism

Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) shares surged over 21% to $20.86 following news that the company has made a $125 million offer to acquire Blade Air Mobility. This potential acquisition marks a pivotal move in the race to commercialize electric air taxis and revolutionize urban mobility.

The proposed deal would enable Joby to leverage Blade’s premium urban terminal network, established passenger infrastructure, and a loyal customer base, particularly in New York and Southern Europe.

By integrating Blade’s helicopter passengers into its next-generation eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft, Joby expects to accelerate its commercial rollout, lower infrastructure costs, and boost customer adoption.

The deal also designates Joby as the preferred VTOL partner for Blade’s organ transport business, which will become an independent company named Strata Critical Medical.

The strategic alignment is underscored by both companies’ leadership. Joby’s founder and CEO, JoeBen Bevirt, emphasized the acquisition’s role in supporting the forthcoming launch of joby’s passenger service in Dubai and its continued global expansion.

Blade’s CEO, Rob Wiesenthal, described the partnership as the optimal path to transition from conventional helicopters to quiet, zero-emission electric flight.

Joby Aviation’s stock has outperformed the broader market, climbing over 80% year-to-date and nearly 240% in the last twelve months, buoyed by advancements in flight testing, manufacturing, and growing regulatory clarity.

Industry analysts see this acquisition as a significant step forward in the development of urban air mobility, with Morgan Stanley projecting the sector to reach $1 trillion by 2040.

As Joby prepares for commercial service launches and further market growth, the Blade deal positions it as a clear leader in next-generation, sustainable urban aviation.