JP Morgan Cuts Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) stock Price Target to $87, Maintains Neutral Rating

JP Morgan lowered its 12-month price target on Fortinet to $87 from $105 while reiterating a Neutral rating, citing caution around the product cycle and mixed recent checks, according to multiple analyst-tracking reports dated August 7, 2025.

The reset aligns with a broader wave of target reductions across the Street following Fortinet’s latest update, with firms such as Mizuho and Jefferies also trimming targets, and consensus clustering in the mid-$80s to low-$90s range for near-term outlooks.

Market data aggregators show an average analyst target around $96–$101 ahead of the move, suggesting JP Morgan’s $87 stance sits below longer-term consensus but within the newly tightened post-update band.

Context from recent coverage indicates a shift in sentiment tied to services growth moderation and timing of firewall refresh benefits, with some houses highlighting risk of slower billings acceleration versus prior expectations; several firms updated views on August 7 with targets in the $85–$90 range and mostly Neutral/Hold tones

Real-time rating trackers attribute the JP Morgan call to analyst Brian Essex, noting the maintained Neutral rating and the target cut to $87, implying modest upside from recent trading levels but reduced confidence versus prior expectations.