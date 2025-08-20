Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Reports Q2 2025 Earnings Today: Analysts Forecast $0.12 Loss Despite Revenue Growth

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) is set to report its second quarter 2025 earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th, before market open, with analysts forecasting challenging financial metrics amid the Chinese cloud provider’s ongoing profitability struggles.

Wall Street analysts expect Kingsoft Cloud to report an earnings per share loss of $0.12, representing a dramatic 1,100% decline year-over-year. However, revenue is projected to show resilience with an anticipated 18.5% increase to $308.37 million, suggesting the company maintains growth momentum despite profitability challenges.

The earnings announcement comes after Kingsoft Cloud’s mixed first quarter performance, where the company reported revenue of $1.97 billion but posted a significant net loss of $316.11 million, resulting in an EPS of negative $0.08.

Despite generating a gross profit of $318.31 million, the company continues struggling with operational efficiency and path to profitability.

Management will host an earnings conference call at 8:15 AM Eastern Time on August 20th, with preregistration available through the company’s investor relations portal. The call will also be accessible via live webcast on the company’s IR website at ir.ksyun.com.

Historically, Kingsoft Cloud has exceeded EPS forecasts 63% of the time, adding an element of uncertainty to Wednesday’s results. Wall Street maintains a generally optimistic outlook with an average price target of $16.05, suggesting 18.52% upside potential from the current trading price of $13.54.

The average brokerage recommendation stands at 1.9 from nine firms, indicating an “Outperform” status despite the company’s ongoing losses. Analysts are particularly focused on whether Kingsoft Cloud can demonstrate improved operational metrics and provide clearer guidance toward achieving sustainable profitability in the competitive cloud infrastructure market.

Investors will be closely monitoring revenue growth trends, margin improvements, and management’s strategic outlook for the remainder of 2025, as the company seeks to balance growth investments with the pressing need to achieve positive earnings.