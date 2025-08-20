Kingsoft Cloud Q2 2025 Earnings Today: Analysts Expect $2.44B Revenue Amid $0.79 Per Share Loss

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (HKSE:03896) is positioned for its Q2 2025 earnings release today, with analysts forecasting continued losses amid a challenging operating environment for the Chinese cloud services provider.

Wall Street consensus estimates project Q2 2025 revenue of $2.44 billion alongside an earnings per share loss of $0.79, reflecting the company’s ongoing struggle to achieve profitability despite maintaining substantial revenue scale. Full-year 2025 expectations call for $10.06 billion in revenue but a significant $1.97 per share loss.

Analyst sentiment has deteriorated over the past 90 days, with revenue estimates declining from $10.56 billion to $10.06 billion for 2025, while earnings projections worsened dramatically from a $0.25 loss to a $1.97 loss per share. The 2026 outlook also dimmed, with earnings estimates falling from $0.09 to $1.42 per share losses.

The company demonstrated mixed performance in Q4 2024, beating revenue expectations by delivering $2.42 billion against forecasts of $2.30 billion. Kingsoft Cloud also outperformed on earnings, posting a $0.05 per share loss compared to expected $0.065 loss. However, shares still declined 2.58% following the results announcement.

Valuation metrics present conflicting signals for investors. The average 12-month price target of $7.78 suggests modest 2.69% upside from the current $7.58 share price, with analyst targets ranging from $6.65 to $9.13. However, GuruFocus estimates indicate potential 68.21% downside based on fundamental valuation models.

Despite the challenging financial metrics, brokerage firms maintain an “Outperform” rating with an average recommendation of 1.8 across five firms, suggesting institutional analysts see value despite near-term profitability concerns.

Today’s earnings report will be crucial for determining whether Kingsoft Cloud can demonstrate progress toward sustainable profitability while maintaining its competitive position in China’s cloud infrastructure market.