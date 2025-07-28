KOSPI and KOSDAQ Hold Steady as Tariff Talks Spark Market Caution Ahead of August Deadline

KOSPI and KOSDAQ started the last week of July 2025 with caution as South Korea faces important tariff talks with the United States. Investors are concerned about the upcoming August 1 deadline for 25% reciprocal tariffs.

This could significantly impact Korea’s economy, which relies heavily on exports, particularly in key industries like semiconductors and automobiles.

In recent trading sessions, main benchmarks have shown little movement, with investors mostly adopting a wait-and-see approach. Earlier in the year, KOSPI rose over 27% in the first half before nearing historical highs.

However, analysts warn of profit-taking and increased volatility if trade talks break down or economic indicators disappoint. Financial and automobile stocks have been under pressure, affecting overall market performance as uncertainty from both global and local issues weighs on investor confidence.

External factors, such as U.S. tariff decisions and OPEC’s unexpected output changes, have increased caution in Asian markets. In response, South Korea’s government is working to strengthen negotiations with Washington to secure a trade deal that avoids steep tariffs and stabilizes the local market.

Additionally, the Bank of Korea has decided to keep its base interest rate steady due to concerns about weak domestic demand and declining export growth.

Overall, the mood in both KOSPI and KOSDAQ is fragile as investors prepare for results from policy discussions. A successful trade negotiation could lead to a market rally, while failure may prompt more cautious investing and increased market volatility in the coming weeks.