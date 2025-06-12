KOSPI Hits 3-Year High: Top Stocks to Watch on June 12th

Walmart (WMT) shares have experienced recent volatility, dipping after the retail giant issued a cautious financial outlook that tempered investor enthusiasm despite a series of strong quarterly performances.

While the stock took a hit following its fiscal 2026 guidance, a closer look at the company’s operational results reveals a resilient business capturing market share and making significant strides in its digital transformation.

The company has consistently delivered robust results, beating analyst expectations in recent quarters. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Walmart reported revenue of $165.6 billion and a 22% surge in global e-commerce sales, driven by its store-fulfilled pickup and delivery services.

U.S. comparable store sales grew by a healthy 4.5%, fueled by strength in grocery and health and wellness categories and an increase in transaction counts. This momentum has been partially attributed to Walmart’s ability to attract higher-income households seeking value amidst persistent inflation.

The stock’s pullback was primarily triggered by the company’s fiscal 2026 forecast, which projected a modest 3% to 4% increase in net sales and adjusted earnings per share between $2.50 and $2.60, falling short of Wall Street estimates.

This guidance, which led to the stock’s worst single-day drop in three years back in February, reflects uncertainty around consumer spending, rising inflation, and potential tariffs on imported goods. CFO John David Rainey noted the guidance assumes a stable macroeconomic environment but acknowledged ongoing global uncertainties.

Despite these headwinds, Walmart’s leadership team remains confident in its long-term strategy. CEO Doug McMillon has emphasized that major investments in technology, e-commerce, and associate wages are now paying off, creating a powerful omnichannel model that combines physical stores with digital convenience.

The company’s U.S. e-commerce business is on track to achieve profitability, while newer, high-margin ventures like its global advertising business are growing rapidly, with a 50% increase in the first quarter. While near-term challenges may cause market fluctuations, Walmart’s focus on low prices, operational efficiency, and strategic growth initiatives positions it for continued resilience and long-term value creation.