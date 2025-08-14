KOSPI Index Holds Near 3,220 as Foreign Selling Caps Gains

South Korea’s KOSPI stabilized around 3,220 on Thursday, with persistent foreign net selling keeping a lid on upside momentum after recent gains.

Market breadth was mixed as investors weighed policy and tariff uncertainties against resilience in large-cap tech, leaving the benchmark oscillating in a tight range near recent highs.

Selling pressure from offshore funds remained the dominant flow driver, echoing a trend seen in prior sessions as global risk appetite softened on tariff headlines and policy risk premiums. Steel, energy, and select cyclical names lagged, offset by relative strength in semiconductors and platform stocks amid ongoing AI and foundry catalysts.

Intraday currency moves were contained, with the won holding near recent levels against the dollar, suggesting cross-asset stress remained moderate even as equity flows skewed defensive. Earlier in the week, foreign participation had swung between net buying and selling, reinforcing a push-pull dynamic that kept the index pinned around the 3,200–3,230 band.

Traders cited the confluence of tariff uncertainty, earnings dispersion, and policy debate as near-term overhangs, while the medium-term setup hinges on hyperscaler capex, semiconductor cycle durability, and clarity on regulatory and tax fronts.

With large-cap tech providing the primary cushion, positioning appears selective rather than broad-based, leaving the KOSPI sensitive to incremental macro headlines and sector-specific catalysts around AI supply chains and export momentum.