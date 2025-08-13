Kroger (KR) Falls 4% As Amazon Unveils Major Grocery Expansion; Legal Overhang Eases With C&S Settlement

Kroger shares dropped about 4% to trade near $70 after Amazon announced a significant expansion of its grocery footprint, stoking competitive concerns across the supermarket space and pressuring traditional grocers during Wednesday’s session.

The move overshadowed otherwise supportive recent developments for Kroger, including a resolution of litigation with C&S Wholesale Grocers tied to the failed Albertsons merger, which removed a lingering legal overhang without disclosed terms.

The stock’s pullback follows a period of relative strength and steady estimate trends flagged earlier this week, when coverage highlighted neutral near-term sentiment heading into upcoming results and a valuation roughly in line with supermarket peers on forward earnings metrics.

Kroger has leaned on improved execution in pharmacy, e-commerce, and fresh categories, raising full-year 2025 identical sales (ex-fuel) guidance to 2.25%–3.25% in June while reaffirming operating profit and EPS targets, signaling confidence in its operating plan despite a tougher competitive backdrop.

Strategically, the C&S settlement closes a contentious chapter following the termination of the Albertsons deal late last year, eliminating uncertainty around a disputed $125 million termination fee and resetting a key external relationship as the industry continues to consolidate and reposition.

Management’s updated outlook points to disciplined capex, ongoing digital growth, and store optimization initiatives, including planned closures and reinvestment to bolster returns, as Kroger targets balanced growth and cash generation through year-end.