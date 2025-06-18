Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) Director’s Massive Stock Sale Sparks Buzz: What’s Behind the Bold Move? | LEA Stock

A noteworthy stock sale by a director at Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has captured the attention of the market and investors. Conrad L. Mallett Jr., a member of Lear’s board of directors, sold 1,187 shares of the company on June 16, 2025.

The transaction, valued at over $110,000, has raised questions about insider confidence at the automotive technology giant, even as many analysts maintain a positive outlook on the firm’s prospects.

The sale was executed at an average price of $92.86 per share, drastically reducing Mallett’s stake in the company by over 93%. Following the transaction, the director now holds just 84 shares of Lear stock .

Filings reveal this is the only sale Mallett has conducted in the past year, a period during which he made no purchases . This transaction is one of only two insider trades at Lear over the last year, the other being a purchase .

Despite the director’s significant stock offloading, Wall Street sentiment on Lear Corp remains largely optimistic. The company’s strong first-quarter 2025 earnings, which surpassed analyst expectations, have helped buoy investor confidence. In the wake of the strong performance, Bank of America increased its price target for Lear to $115, maintaining a “buy” rating. The consensus among fourteen analysts is a “hold” rating, with an average price target of $107.09.

Lear, a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical systems, had a market capitalization of approximately $4.9 billion at the time of the sale . While the company reported a 7.2% year-over-year revenue decrease in its last quarter, its earnings per share of $3.12 comfortably beat consensus estimates of $2.64 .

Some valuation models suggest the stock may be significantly undervalued, adding another layer of complexity for investors weighing the director’s sale against the company’s solid financial footing .