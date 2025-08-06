Legal & General Group Plc (LON: LGEN) Shares Dip Despite Strong Half-Year Profits and Upbeat Outlook

Legal & General Group Plc (LON: LGEN) shares traded at 254.55 GBX in afternoon trading on August 6, 2025, marking a decrease of 2.66% on the day. This dip comes despite Legal & General posting robust first-half results earlier in the session.

The company reported a 6% uplift in core operating profit to £859 million for the first six months of 2025, outpacing analyst expectations. IFRS pre-tax profit surged 28% to £406 million, and core operating earnings per share climbed 9% to 10.94p, hitting the top end of management’s growth target.

The insurer’s performance was powered by strong demand in its Institutional Retirement segment, which saw double-digit profit growth and wrote over £5 billion of new business in pension risk transfers.

Its Asset Management division navigated market headwinds, posting £15 million in annualised net new revenue, while the Retail business lifted workplace pension assets to £101 billion and grew profits 3% to £237 million.

Legal & General announced a 2% increase in its interim dividend to 6.12p per share and completed 90% of its £500 million share buyback programme. The solvency coverage ratio stood at 217%, reflecting a solid capital position.

CEO António Simões hailed “an excellent six months,” underpinned by resilient business momentum and significant progress on strategic partnerships and acquisitions, including deals with Proprium Capital Partners and Blackstone.

While the shares slipped on the day, LGEN remains up more than 10% for the year-to-date, with management reaffirming confidence in its medium-term targets. More than £5 billion is set to be returned to shareholders through dividends and buybacks over the next three years, underlining the company’s focus on sustainable shareholder returns in a still-volatile market backdrop.