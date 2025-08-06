Legal & General (LON: LGEN), Profit Jumps as International Growth Pays Off

Legal & General Group Plc (LON: LGEN) has delivered a robust set of half-year results, surpassing analyst expectations and cementing its position as a leading force in the insurance and asset management sectors.

The FTSE 100 company reported a 6% rise in core operating profit to £859 million for the first half of 2025, up from £809 million a year earlier. Core operating earnings per share surged 9%, reaching the top end of the firm’s targeted growth range.

The solid performance was largely fuelled by the group’s strategic focus on international expansion and growth in its three core businesses: Institutional Retirement, Asset Management, and Retail.

The Institutional Retirement segment recorded double-digit profit growth and wrote over £5 billion of new business, while Asset Management benefited from positive annualised net new revenues and higher margins.

The Retail division grew its customer base to 12.4 million, and workplace pension assets exceeded £100 billion, demonstrating strength in long-term savings and protection.

Legal & General’s international ventures paid dividends, with the successful sale of its US protection business and a new partnership with Meiji Yasuda for $2.3 billion. The acquisition of Proprium Capital Partners, a global real estate investor, further enhances L&G’s platform in Europe and Asia-Pacific, supporting its ambitions for global leadership in real assets.

Despite short-term share price volatility—trading at 252.80 GBX, down 3.33% today—investors have been rewarded with over £5 billion in dividends and share buybacks pledged over three years. Management also reaffirmed a steady upward trajectory for the dividend, reflecting confidence in sustainable earnings growth.

Looking ahead, Legal & General remains firmly on track to meet its 2025 and 2028 profit targets, aided by a streamlined business model, international partnerships, and a sharpened focus on high-return, fee-based earnings.

As the insurer continues to adapt to global market dynamics, shareholders and market participants are watching closely for further evidence of its strategic momentum translating into long-term returns.