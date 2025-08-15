Liontrust Trims PayPal (PYPL) Stake, Sells 117,928 Shares in Payments Giant

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP has trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, according to a recent regulatory filing. The investment firm sold 117,928 shares of the digital payments leader during the first quarter, signaling a strategic rebalancing of its portfolio.

The sale reduced Liontrust’s holdings in PayPal by 6.8%, though the firm retains a significant stake in the company. After the transaction, Liontrust continues to own over 1.6 million shares, a position valued at approximately $105.5 million, making PayPal its 24th largest holding.

Liontrust’s move to lighten its PayPal position comes as other major institutional investors have taken a different view. Vanguard Group, for instance, recently increased its stake in the payments company, highlighting a divergence of opinion among large asset managers on the stock’s near-term prospects.

The transaction follows PayPal’s latest earnings report, where the company surpassed analyst expectations but offered a more moderate growth outlook.

This cautious guidance from management may be influencing institutional trading activity as investors weigh the company’s long-term potential against a more challenging macroeconomic environment.