Lloyds and Halifax Down: Banking Apps Not Working on UK’s Payday

Millions of customers across the UK were caught off guard on July 31, 2025, when the mobile banking apps of Lloyds and Halifax experienced widespread outages during one of the busiest financial dates of the month.

The disruption, which also affected Bank of Scotland—another member of the Lloyds Banking Group—left a significant portion of users unable to check balances, transfer funds, or access vital services as payroll deposits landed.

Affected customers reported persistent login failures, long loading times, and repeated crashes when attempting to use the apps throughout Thursday morning and afternoon. The timing amplified the frustration: UK paydays often fall at the end of the month, and the disruption coincided precisely as users needed to pay bills, make transfers, and access wages.

Lloyds Banking Group issued statements via its official channels confirming the technical fault and assuring customers the problem was under urgent investigation. While the bank ruled out a cyberattack and instead pointed to a potential error linked to a recent software update, many customers were directed to try logging in later or use alternative banking channels such as internet banking and physical branches where possible.

Halifax customers shared similar experiences, with some able to regain access after repeated attempts or experiencing substantial delays. The banks have not committed to a specific timeframe for full restoration of mobile app services, but continue to update customers regularly on their progress.

Customers facing delayed or missed payments due to the outage were advised to document all issues and contact bank customer services. Both Lloyds and Halifax have acknowledged that compensation may be available for financial losses linked to the disruption, and unresolved complaints can be escalated to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

This latest incident underscores the critical dependence on digital banking infrastructure—and the risks and ripple effects when key platforms go offline, especially on a high-traffic day such as payday.