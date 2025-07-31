Lloyds Bank issues statement as mobile banking app down

Lloyds Bank has confirmed that its mobile banking app experienced problems on July 31, 2025. Many customers were unable to access services for several hours during a busy financial time. The bank stated, “Some customers are having issues with our app right now,” and reassured users that their teams are working to fix the problem quickly.

The bank’s latest update shows there is no sign of a cyberattack. The problems likely come from a technical fault, possibly due to a recent software update. Lloyds advised affected customers to try logging in again later. The app still works for most users, but some are facing login problems.

The outage happened around payday for many people in the UK, causing major inconvenience, especially for those needing to make urgent payments.

Customers are encouraged to keep records of any failed payments or financial losses and to contact Lloyds customer service, as they may offer compensation for missed or delayed transactions. If issues are not sorted out, complaints can be taken to the Financial Ombudsman Service.

Lloyds Bank has not given a specific timeline for a full fix but continues to update users as their engineers work to restore normal service.