Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland Suffer Nationwide App Outages on Payday

Customers of Lloyds, Halifax, and Bank of Scotland have been left unable to access their mobile banking apps on July 31, 2025, following a widespread technical outage affecting millions across the UK. The disruption, which hit on one of the country’s most common payday dates, prevented users from logging in, making transfers, or checking balances during critical morning and afternoon hours.

All three banks—part of Lloyds Banking Group—acknowledged ongoing technical issues via official statements and social media, apologizing and assuring customers that teams are working to restore normal service.

Some users reported being able to access their accounts after multiple attempts or longer loading times, but many continued to experience crashes or persistent login failures, prompting advice from the banks to try again later or use their websites where possible.

The timing of the outage has caused considerable frustration, with thousands of customers locked out as they attempted to pay bills or receive deposits. Halifax noted that affected users might face unusually slow app response times, while the Bank of Scotland echoed similar guidance and directed customers to alternative access channels.

This incident underlines the crucial role of digital banking infrastructure, especially during peak traffic periods like month-end paydays. As of Thursday afternoon, Lloyds Banking Group had not specified the root cause of the outage or provided an exact timeline for a full resolution.

Customers are advised to monitor official channels for updates and, where possible, utilize online banking or branch services until the apps are fully restored.