LLYEli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) Shares Plunge Over 14% Following Disappointing Orforglipron Weight-Loss Pill Trial Data

Eli Lilly & Co. experienced a sharp selloff on Thursday after reporting late-stage trial results for its experimental oral weight-loss pill, orforglipron, that fell short of investor expectations. Shares plunged approximately 14.65% to $637 amid concerns over the drug’s efficacy and tolerability compared to competing obesity treatments.

In the 72-week study, patients receiving the highest 36 mg dose of orforglipron achieved an average body weight reduction of 12.4%, or roughly 27 pounds, significantly outperforming the placebo group but below some analysts’ forecasts that expected weight loss closer to 15%.

Additionally, the trial revealed a notable dropout rate due to gastrointestinal side effects such as nausea and vomiting, with about 10.3% of participants discontinuing treatment at the highest dose, raising questions about patient adherence.

Despite the setback from orforglipron’s trial data, Eli Lilly reported strong second-quarter 2025 financials. The company posted revenue of $15.56 billion, a 38% year-over-year jump, driven by blockbuster sales of obesity drug Zepbound ($3.38 billion) and diabetes treatment Mounjaro ($5.2 billion).

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $6.29, surpassing Wall Street estimates. Eli Lilly subsequently raised its full-year revenue guidance to between $60 billion and $62 billion while boosting profit forecasts.

Market reaction reflected a sharp divergence in sentiment, with Eli Lilly’s shares tumbling after the trial news while rival Novo Nordisk’s stock surged over 13% on renewed confidence in its injectable obesity treatment, Wegovy.

Eli Lilly emphasized its commitment to developing orforglipron as a convenient oral alternative to injectable GLP-1 therapies, aiming for regulatory submission by year-end despite the recent data. The results highlight the challenging competitive landscape in obesity treatments, where effectiveness, safety, and patient experience remain critical to market success.

Investors will closely watch Eli Lilly’s next moves as the company seeks to balance innovation with evolving market dynamics amid intensifying competition in the weight management sector.