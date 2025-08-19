Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Completes 4-for-1 Stock Split, Shares Rise 1.74%

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) closed up 1.74% at CAD$58.70 following the completion of its four-for-one stock split, which took effect at market open today. The Canadian retail giant’s shares began trading on a post-split basis, with the stock price adjusted proportionally to reflect the increased share count.

The stock split, originally announced in July, was designed to make Loblaw shares more accessible to retail investors. Prior to the split, shares were trading around CAD$234 based on pre-split pricing. The company’s common shares now trade at the adjusted price, with shareholders receiving four shares for every one previously held.

Despite the stock split mechanics, Loblaw’s fundamental performance remains strong. The company reported 5.2% revenue growth in the second quarter, driven by higher customer traffic, increased unit sales, and larger average basket sizes.

The retailer continues to benefit from its dominant position in Canada’s grocery market, operating major chains including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, and Shoppers Drug Mart.

Trading volumes increased significantly today as market participants adjusted to the new share structure, with 233,148 shares changing hands compared to typical daily averages. The Montreal Exchange also adjusted options contracts and strike prices to reflect the 4-for-1 split ratio, quadrupling the number of available contracts while dividing previous settlement prices by four.

Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook on Loblaw, with price targets ranging from CAD$230 to CAD$267 on a pre-split basis. The company’s market capitalization remains unchanged at approximately CAD$67 billion, as the stock split does not affect the underlying business value.

Looking ahead, Loblaw is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings on November 12, 2025, with analysts expecting continued growth in Canada’s resilient grocery sector.