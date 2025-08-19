Loblaw Companies (TSX: L) Completes Four-for-One Stock Split, Shares Begin Trading on Split Basis

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) completed its previously announced four-for-one stock split on Monday, with shares beginning to trade on a post-split basis as of market open on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. Shareholders of record at the close of business on August 14 received three additional common shares for each share held.

The Canadian retail giant implemented the stock split through a stock dividend, a move designed to make shares more accessible to retail investors and improve liquidity. The company’s Board of Directors initially approved the split on July 24, 2025.

Enhanced Accessibility for Retail Investors

Loblaw undertook the stock split to ensure its common shares remain accessible to retail investors and thousands of employees who participate in the company’s Employee Share Ownership Plan. The split is also expected to improve the liquidity of the common shares trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Importantly, the stock split does not dilute shareholders’ equity, as each shareholder maintains the same proportional ownership in the company. The aggregate declared amount of the stock dividend on the common shares is nominal, meaning no Canadian income tax is payable by shareholders related to this corporate action, though the company advised shareholders to consult with their own tax advisors.

Canada’s Retail Leader

Loblaw is Canada’s food and pharmacy leader and the nation’s largest retailer, operating more than 2,800 locations across the country. The company employs over 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada’s largest private sector employers.

The company provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services through its extensive network that includes over 1,100 grocery stores and nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart and Pharmaprix locations.

The stock split comes as Loblaw continues to focus on its purpose of helping Canadians “Live Life Well” while serving customers who make approximately one billion transactions annually in the company’s stores.