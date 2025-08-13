Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Discloses $9.45 Million Stake in Shell PLC (NYSE:SHEL) Unsponsored ADR | SHEL Stock Price

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. has reported a $9.45 million position in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL), according to its latest quarterly Form 13F filing, reflecting a 5.7% increase in holdings to 128,990 shares after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares in the period.

The filing places the energy major among the fund’s diversified equity exposures, aligning with a broader uptick in institutional activity around Shell in recent weeks.

The position update arrives as Shell remains active on capital returns and portfolio optimization, with the company executing ongoing share repurchases and navigating mixed analyst sentiment that skews to a “Moderate Buy” consensus across major brokerages. Recent coverage has highlighted Shell’s resilient balance sheet, buyback cadence, and steady upstream performance, even as rating changes and industry headlines—such as arbitration developments—contribute to near-term volatility in the ADR.

Shell’s stock has traded within a 52-week range near $58.54–$74.18, with fundamentals supported by manageable leverage, solid liquidity metrics, and continued buyback authorization, according to recent market summaries tied to the ADR’s performance profile.

In parallel, a number of asset managers and wealth advisors have disclosed new or increased positions in Shell this month, indicating continued institutional engagement despite sector rotations and commodity-price uncertainty.