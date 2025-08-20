Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) Announces $8.8 Billion Acquisition of Foundation Building Materials

Lowe’s Companies Inc. announced Wednesday it will acquire Foundation Building Materials for approximately $8.8 billion in cash, the home improvement giant’s largest deal ever as it aggressively expands into the professional contractor market.

The acquisition of the private equity-backed building materials distributor represents a strategic bet on the $250 billion professional builder market, where Lowe’s is intensifying competition with rival Home Depot for lucrative contractor business as DIY demand softens.

Foundation Building Materials operates over 370 locations across the United States and Canada, serving approximately 40,000 professional customers with $6.5 billion in annual sales. The company distributes interior building products including drywall, metal framing, ceiling systems, commercial doors, and hardware to contractors and builders

Deal Highlights Major Market Shift

“Pro is basically the new battleground for home improvement,” said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, highlighting the sector’s strategic importance. Professional customers typically generate higher margins and more predictable revenue streams than do-it-yourself shoppers.

The transaction follows Lowe’s $1.3 billion acquisition of Artisan Design Group in April and comes as Home Depot has made similar moves, including its $4.3 billion purchase of GMS in June and $18 billion acquisition of SRS Distribution last year.

Foundation Building Materials has achieved impressive growth, posting a compound annual growth rate of approximately 25% for revenue and 30% for adjusted EBITDA from 2019 to 2024. The company was backed by private equity firm American Securities LLC.