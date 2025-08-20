Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW) Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results with Return to Sales Growth and Raised Outlook

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) delivered solid second quarter 2025 results, posting net earnings of $2.4 billion and diluted earnings per share of $4.27, compared to $4.17 in the prior year quarter. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, adjusted diluted EPS increased 5.6% to $4.33, beating analyst expectations of $4.24.

Key Financial Metrics

Total sales reached $24.0 billion, up from $23.6 billion in Q2 2024, with comparable sales growing 1.1% – marking the home improvement retailer’s return to positive same-store sales growth. The results exceeded the Zacks Consensus revenue estimate, though marginally missing by 0.01%.

The quarter included $43 million in pre-tax expenses related to the acquisition of Artisan Design Group (ADG), which negatively impacted diluted EPS by $0.06. Despite challenging weather conditions early in the quarter, both Pro and DIY segments delivered solid performance.

Strategic Acquisition

Lowe’s completed the $1.3 billion acquisition of Artisan Design Group in June, enhancing its ability to capture more professional contractor spending and expand into new home construction markets. As of August 1, 2025, Lowe’s operated 1,753 stores totaling 195.5 million square feet of retail space.

The company raised its 2025 outlook to reflect the ADG acquisition:

Total sales: $84.5-$85.5 billion (previously $83.5-$84.5 billion)

(previously $83.5-$84.5 billion) Comparable sales: Flat to up 1% compared to prior year

compared to prior year Operating income margin: 12.1%-12.2% (previously 12.3%-12.4%)

(previously 12.3%-12.4%) Diluted EPS: $12.10-$12.35 (previously $12.15-$12.40)

(previously $12.15-$12.40) Adjusted diluted EPS: $12.20-$12.45

CEO Marvin Ellison highlighted the quarter’s achievements: “This quarter, the company delivered positive comp sales driven by solid performance in both Pro and DIY. Despite challenging weather early in the quarter, our teams drove both sales growth and improved profitability”.

Lowe’s shares rallied in premarket trading following the earnings beat and return to comparable sales growth. The stock has gained approximately 3.9% year-to-date, though underperforming the S&P 500’s 9% advance.

During the quarter, Lowe’s maintained its disciplined capital allocation approach, paying $645 million in dividends while investing in strategic growth through the ADG acquisition. The company continues focusing on capturing greater market share in the professional contractor segment while serving DIY customers.