Luckin Coffee Delivers Strong Q2 Revenue Beat, Accelerates Global Expansion | sbux stock Price

Luckin Coffee posted impressive financial results for the second quarter of 2025, cementing its status as a formidable Starbucks rival and a force in the global coffee market. The fast-growing Chinese coffee chain reported a 47.1% year-over-year surge in net revenues, reaching RMB12.4 billion (US$1.7 billion).

Net income for the quarter advanced 44% to RMB1.25 billion, highlighting the company’s robust operational execution and the continued success of its aggressive expansion strategy.

Remarkably, Luckin Coffee opened 2,109 net new stores during the quarter, driving its global total to 26,206, a 31% increase from the same period in 2024. The company set a new milestone with 91.7 million average monthly transacting customers, up 31.6% year-over-year. Growth was further underpinned by a sharp rebound in same-store sales, which climbed 13.4% after a challenging contraction in the prior year.

Operating margins improved notably, reaching 13.8% as operating income grew 61.8% to RMB1.7 billion, demonstrating strong profitability despite the sizable investment in expansion.

Luckin’s model, built on digital efficiency and product innovation, continues to drive high customer engagement, especially with its localized approach in overseas markets.

The company also marked its initial foray into the United States during the quarter, opening flagship stores in New York City and targeting high-traffic locations.

By combining low prices, distinctive beverages, and a tech-driven app experience, Luckin Coffee is effectively capturing new market share while increasing competitive pressure on Starbucks in China and abroad.

As global demand for affordable, quality coffee rises, Luckin Coffee’s quarter delivered both strong headline growth and clear signals of strategic momentum. Its continued expansion in both domestic and overseas markets positions the company for outsized influence in the rapidly evolving international coffee landscape.