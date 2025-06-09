Lululemon (LULU) Downgraded to Market Perform by CICC Analyst as Tariffs and Weak Guidance Weigh on Stock

Shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) have come under renewed pressure after CICC analyst Mingkai Zhuang downgraded the stock from “Outperform” to “Market Perform,” setting a revised price target of $280.49.

The move reflects growing caution among analysts and investors following a series of disappointing developments for the athleisure giant, including a sharp earnings guidance cut and concerns over tariff-related costs.

Lululemon’s recent first-quarter earnings report, while slightly ahead of Wall Street expectations on both profit and revenue, failed to reassure the market. The company posted earnings of $2.60 per share on revenue of $2.37 billion, but same-store sales growth came in at just 1%—well below projections.

More troubling for investors was the company’s decision to lower its full-year earnings outlook to a range of $14.58 to $14.78 per share, down from a previous forecast of $14.95 to $15.15. This revised guidance, coupled with a weaker-than-expected profit outlook for the current quarter, triggered a steep 23% plunge in Lululemon shares, pushing the stock to a four-year low.

Tariff headwinds and uneven demand in key markets are at the heart of Lululemon’s challenges. The company warned that proposed tariffs on products sourced from Vietnam, Cambodia, and Sri Lanka will compress profit margins throughout 2025.

In response, Lululemon plans to implement modest price increases on select items and ramp up discounting across much of its assortment—a strategy that may help offset some cost pressures but could also erode brand equity and margins.

Despite these setbacks, Lululemon continues to expand its footprint, ending the quarter with 770 stores and maintaining its full-year revenue guidance in the $11.15 billion to $11.3 billion range.

However, analysts remain divided on the company’s prospects. While the average one-year price target among 30 analysts stands at $311.55, some, like Jefferies, have turned more bearish, citing rising inventories, heightened competition, and a slowdown in core U.S. sales.

As Lululemon navigates a complex macroeconomic environment and shifting consumer trends, the downgrade from CICC underscores the need for management to address core business challenges and restore investor confidence. For now, the stock remains under scrutiny, with the market awaiting clear signs of stabilization and renewed growth.