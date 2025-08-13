Macquarie Lifts CoreWeave (CRWV) Target to $115 After Big Q2, Keeps Neutral as Backlog Tops $30B

Macquarie raised its CoreWeave price target to $115 from $65 while reiterating a Neutral rating, pointing to stronger earnings power as new infrastructure ramps but cautioning on elevated valuation and heavy upfront capex demands.

The call follows CoreWeave’s Q2 revenue of $1.21B, up about 207% year over year and roughly 12% above consensus, with management citing demand outstripping supply across AI compute workloads.

Wells Fargo lifted its target to $105 (Equal Weight) and Stifel to $120 (Hold), noting sustained capacity constraints and a sharply higher revenue outlook for 2025 of $5.15–$5.35B versus prior guidance, even as profitability remains pressured.

Shares fell after hours despite the beat-and-raise as investors focused on a larger-than-expected net loss and rising operating costs tied to rapid scale-up.

CoreWeave ended Q2 with a $30.1B revenue backlog, up from $25.9B at March-end, aided by an OpenAI expansion and additional hyperscale commitments, underscoring multi-year demand visibility.