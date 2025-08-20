Major Tech Stocks Slide Mid-Morning as AI and Semiconductor Names Lead Market Decline

Technology stocks faced broad selling pressure Wednesday morning, with artificial intelligence leaders and semiconductor companies bearing the brunt of a risk-off session that saw major indices retreat from recent gains.

Retail Earnings Shock Leads Declines

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) plummeted 8.35% to $96.56 after reporting mixed quarterly results and announcing CEO Brian Cornell’s retirement, despite beating earnings expectations. The retail giant’s leadership transition overshadowed operational improvements, adding pressure to the consumer discretionary sector.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) dropped 6.03% to $23.79, extending the chipmaker’s recent struggles as competitive pressures from AMD and concerns about execution in the AI market weighed on investor sentiment.

AI and Data Analytics Under Pressure

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) declined 5.40% to $149.23, leading losses among AI-focused software companies as investors took profits following the stock’s impressive year-to-date gains. The data analytics specialist’s retreat reflects broader momentum unwinding in high-beta AI names.

Semiconductor Complex Weakens

The chip sector faced coordinated selling as investors reassessed artificial intelligence infrastructure valuations:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) fell 2.95% to $225.83

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) dropped 2.74% to $161.98

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) declined 2.26% to $171.67

The semiconductor weakness comes as traders await key earnings reports and policy developments that could impact AI infrastructure spending.

Megacap Technology Mixed Performance

Large-cap technology names showed varied performance, with some demonstrating relative resilience:

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) posted the smallest decline at 0.34% to $508.03, maintaining its defensive positioning among mega-cap peers. Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) also showed resilience, falling just 0.54% to $1,207.62.

Other major technology stocks faced steeper declines:

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) : -1.29% to $227.58

: -1.29% to $227.58 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) : -1.29% to $198.97

: -1.29% to $198.97 Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) : -1.79% to $223.92

: -1.79% to $223.92 Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META): -2.02% to $736.30

Electric Vehicles Continue Retreat

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) declined 2.08% to $322.46, extending recent weakness in the electric vehicle sector amid ongoing concerns about demand patterns and pricing pressures in key markets including China.

Crypto-Exposed Names Retreat

MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) fell 1.63% to $331.09 as cryptocurrency-exposed equities declined alongside the broader risk-off sentiment affecting high-beta technology names.

Healthcare Defensive Play

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) showed relative strength, declining just 0.54% to $302.59 as investors rotated toward defensive healthcare names amid the technology sector selloff.

Market Context

The technology sector weakness reflects ongoing rotation pressures as investors await Federal Reserve minutes scheduled for release at 2:00 PM ET and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech scheduled for Friday. Trading volumes remained elevated across major technology names, with NVIDIA posting over 4.5 million shares and Palantir exceeding 4.2 million shares by mid-morning.

The selling pattern suggests investors are taking profits in high-multiple AI and semiconductor winners while positioning more defensively ahead of key policy catalysts that could influence market direction for the remainder of 2025.

Analysts note that while the current pullback represents healthy profit-taking after strong year-to-date performance in technology stocks, sustained weakness could indicate broader concerns about artificial intelligence investment cycles and semiconductor demand patterns heading into the crucial fourth quarter earnings season.