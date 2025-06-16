Market Movers: Why Robinhood (HOOD) and Palantir (PLTR) are Dominating Social Media and Trading Desks | HOOD, PLTR Stock news

Both Robinhood Markets (HOOD) and Palantir Technologies (PLTR) have stood out in 2025, gaining much attention on social media and high trading volumes as retail investors jump into these popular stocks.

This rise in social media activity shows how retail investor participation and growth in artificial intelligence are driving interest in the market.

Robinhood’s Strong Performance

Robinhood has had impressive returns, with its stock rising over 250% from previous lows and surpassing $71 in early June. The commission-free trading platform benefited from several factors that boosted user engagement and stock performance. In May 2025, the company reported 25.9 million funded customers and total platform assets of $255 billion, showing an 89% growth from the previous year.

The company’s crypto trading segment has grown rapidly, with revenue from cryptocurrency trading increasing eightfold in the fourth quarter, adding around $6 billion to the company’s market value. This growth coincides with a wider crypto rally and more retail trading, with about 25% of Robinhood’s trades happening outside traditional market hours.

Robinhood’s likely inclusion in the S&P 500 has also increased social media interest and trading activity. With a market cap of $63.8 billion and four quarters of profitability, analysts view it as a strong candidate for the index, which could lead to more buying from passive funds.

Palantir’s Rise in AI

Palantir has also performed well, with its stock climbing 63% this year and reaching new highs above $136 in June. The data analytics company attracted attention through its role in the artificial intelligence boom, with its AI Platform (AIP) driving strong business growth.

The company’s trading volume hit $128.24 billion on June 13, 2025, a 68% increase, making it third in daily trading volume. This high volume shows strong interest in its AI capabilities and government contracts.

Palantir’s financial results are impressive too, with first-quarter 2025 revenue reaching $884 million (up 39% from last year) and net income more than doubling to $214 million. The company’s U.S. commercial revenue soared by 71% year-over-year, surpassing an annual run rate of $1 billion for the first time.

Social Media and Trading Trends

The spike in social media activity for both stocks reflects key trends. Options trading volume reached record highs in 2025, with 1.2 billion contracts traded in January, driven by quick-expiration options and more retail investors participating. Both HOOD and PLTR have become popular among retail traders who share strategies and analyses on social media.

There is a clear link between social media buzz and trading volume, especially in after-hours trading, where retail investors react to news and social sentiment. Robinhood’s data shows younger investors increasingly want 24/7 market access to respond to global events and social media discussions.

Moving forward, both stocks must maintain their momentum amid high valuations. Palantir has a price-to-earnings ratio of about 232, while Robinhood relies on ongoing strength in the crypto market and retail trading activity. However, their strong fundamentals, growing user bases, and strong positions in AI and fintech suggest that social media attention and trading interest may continue beyond short-term fluctuations.