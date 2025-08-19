Market Selloff: Dow Retreats from Record High as Tech Stocks Lead Nasdaq 1% Lower

U.S. stocks closed broadly lower Tuesday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average pulled back from its record high and the Nasdaq Composite shed 1%, with technology giants leading the decline amid renewed concerns about valuations and market momentum.

Tech Sector Under Pressure

Nvidia (NVDA) led the tech selloff, falling over 3% and dragging other semiconductor and AI-related stocks lower. The chip giant’s decline came despite no specific company news, reflecting broader investor caution about stretched valuations in the artificial intelligence sector. Other “Magnificent Seven” stocks also contributed to the tech-heavy Nasdaq’s weakness, with the group experiencing one of its worst trading sessions in recent weeks.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index faced particular pressure as investors took profits following strong recent gains, with concerns mounting about whether current AI infrastructure spending levels can justify elevated stock prices across the sector.

Mixed Economic Backdrop

The market retreat occurred against a backdrop of mixed economic signals, with investors parsing recent housing data and preparing for upcoming Federal Reserve commentary. While inflation concerns have moderated, uncertainty about the pace and magnitude of potential interest rate cuts continues to create volatility in growth-sensitive sectors.

Small-cap stocks also underperformed, with the Russell 2000 declining alongside major indexes, suggesting broad-based risk-off sentiment rather than sector-specific concerns. Volume levels were elevated, indicating institutional participation in the selling pressure.

Sector Rotation Continues

The selloff reflects ongoing sector rotation as investors reassess portfolio allocations amid changing economic conditions. Energy and financial stocks showed relative resilience compared to technology, while defensive sectors like utilities attracted modest buying interest.

Market participants are now focusing on upcoming earnings reports and Federal Reserve officials’ speeches for guidance on both corporate fundamentals and monetary policy direction. The pullback comes after several sessions of gains that pushed major indexes near or at record levels, suggesting some profit-taking was overdue given recent momentum.