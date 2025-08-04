Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) Sets August 28 for Q2 Earnings Call, Highlighting Infrastructure Semiconductor Momentum

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) has scheduled its second quarter fiscal year 2026 earnings conference call for Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time. The infrastructure semiconductor leader’s upcoming results will provide a crucial update on its data infrastructure and cloud-focused growth strategy during a period of continued industry transformation.

Investors can participate in the conference call through the Call me™ automated system, or by dialing 1-877-407-8291 (U.S.) or 1-201-689-8345 (international). A live webcast of the event will be accessible via Marvell’s Investor Relations website, with a replay available until September 4, 2025.

Marvell’s earnings report and management commentary are highly anticipated as the company continues to position itself at the forefront of global data movement, storage, processing, and security solutions.

This update will be watched closely by analysts and stakeholders given Marvell’s central role supplying advanced semiconductors for cloud, enterprise, automotive, and carrier markets—a sector experiencing persistent demand for high-performance infrastructure technology.