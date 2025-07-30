Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) Stock Surges Over 10% on Bullish Microsoft AI Chip Prospects

Marvell Technology Inc. shares soared 10.73% today, closing at $84.53, as investors rushed to reposition following a wave of positive analyst commentary and major developments in its artificial intelligence chip partnerships.

The rebound marks a dramatic turnaround for the semiconductor firm, whose stock had been down more than 30% year-to-date ahead of this rally.

The latest surge was sparked by a highly optimistic report from Fubon Research, which highlighted Marvell’s critical role in Microsoft’s next-generation Maia AI chip program. Microsoft has reportedly upgraded the specifications for the Maia300 chip—being developed by Marvell—from 3nm to a cutting-edge 2nm process with advanced HBM4 memory.

This shift, though pushing production to late 2026, dramatically expands the chip’s potential, with estimated initial production runs of 300,000-400,000 units and the possibility of ramping up to 1.5 million units in 2027.

With an anticipated average selling price of $8,000 per chip, Marvell could realize revenues of $2.4 billion in 2026 and a staggering $10-12 billion in 2027 from this project alone.

Analysts view Microsoft’s increased reliance on Marvell’s engineering as a testament to its growing competitive edge in the booming AI semiconductor market. The optimism was further reinforced as several sell-side analysts, including Morgan Stanley, raised their price targets and maintained positive ratings on the stock. The report also cited broader confidence in Marvell’s expanding AI optics and custom silicon portfolio.

The sharp gain highlights both a short squeeze among bearish positions and renewed confidence in Marvell’s long-term growth prospects, particularly as demand accelerates for data center AI infrastructure.

With today’s rally, market participants signal that Marvell’s strategic partnerships and robust pipeline could set the stage for a sustained recovery and leadership in next-generation AI hardware.