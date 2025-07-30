Marvell Technology Shares Jump 10% on Microsoft AI Chip Breakthrough

Marvell Technology’s shares rose by 10% on Wednesday, marking one of the company’s biggest one-day increases this year. Investors were excited about a big opportunity to supply custom AI chips to Microsoft.

Reports from analysts suggested that Marvell could earn significant revenue from these advanced AI chips for Microsoft’s next-generation Azure cloud services.

Microsoft is developing the Maia300 AI chip using Marvell’s technology. This project represents a big change in demand for high-end semiconductors. Microsoft has upgraded the Maia300’s design to a modern 2nm process with HBM4 memory.

Though this has pushed back the production timeline, it greatly increases the potential revenue. Predictions show the Maia300 will start large-scale production in late 2026, with up to 1.5 million units expected by 2027, potentially generating more than $24 billion in revenue during its first year of launch.

This commitment shows that Microsoft is increasingly depending on Marvell because of challenges with its internal chip designs, enhancing Marvell’s position in the AI chip market.

In addition to the Microsoft project, analysts from major investment banks have maintained positive ratings for Marvell. They noted the company’s growing market share and strong demand for AI-focused networking and electro-optic solutions.

Recent investor events revealed strong year-over-year revenue growth in Marvell’s data center division. The company’s ability to create custom chips is becoming a key advantage over its competitors.

The rise in Marvell’s share price indicates renewed confidence in the company’s long-term growth. This growth is driven by increasing demand for AI infrastructure from major tech companies.

While there are still risks, such as production timelines, the scope of the Microsoft partnership places Marvell at the heart of what analysts now see as a $55 billion opportunity for custom AI silicon by 2028. As tech leaders invest more in AI, Marvell’s role in the industry looks increasingly important.