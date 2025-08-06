McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Q2: Beats On Revenue, Signals Robust Recovery

McDonald’s has delivered a strong second quarter, surpassing Wall Street expectations on both revenue and adjusted earnings, providing reassurance to market participants amid a competitive fast-food landscape.

For Q2 2025, the company reported consolidated revenue of $6.84 billion, reflecting 5% year-on-year growth and decisively topping analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. Adjusted earnings per share reached $3.19, outpacing forecasts and representing a notable 7% increase from the previous year.

The multinational fast-food leader achieved global comparable sales growth of 3.8%, driven by broad-based momentum across its segments. U.S. comparable sales rose 2.5%, a rebound fueled by positive check growth and recaptured customer traffic.

Internationally, comparable sales surged even higher—4.0% in its operated markets and 5.6% in developmental licensed regions, with Japan standing out as a key growth engine.

Strategic menu innovation and well-received limited-time offerings played a crucial role, with new items and promotional tie-ins successfully attracting customers. Premium menu options and matching value-driven campaigns have helped McDonald’s maintain pricing power, even as competitors report consumer pullback.

Profitability saw significant gains: operating income climbed 11% to $3.23 billion, while net income advanced 11% to $2.25 billion. Excluding restructuring charges, McDonald’s outperformed on all key metrics, underlining management’s focus on operational efficiency and targeted investment in technology and loyalty programs. The company’s global Systemwide sales grew by 8%, affirming robust demand across its footprint.

Investor sentiment responded swiftly. McDonald’s stock rose as much as 3.5% in premarket trading on the news, signaling renewed confidence as the brand regains momentum.

Despite a cautious consumer environment, McDonald’s resilience and successful execution are setting the pace for a sustained recovery in the sector. The latest results underscore McDonald’s enduring appeal and capacity to outperform amid economic uncertainty.