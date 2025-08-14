MediWound (MDWD) Q2 Revenue Jumps 43% Sequentially on NexoBrid Growth, EscharEx Trial Progress

MediWound reported second-quarter revenue of $5.7 million, a 43% increase from the prior quarter, driven by accelerating U.S. sales of its flagship burn treatment, NexoBrid, and progress across its tissue-repair pipeline.

The company highlighted a 52% year-over-year rise in NexoBrid U.S. revenue and reiterated that a manufacturing expansion set to complete by year-end will increase production capacity six-fold.

Key operational updates included ongoing momentum in the VALUE Phase III study of EscharEx for venous leg ulcers and the formation of new strategic partnerships with Essity and Convatec to support commercialization efforts.

MediWound also secured an additional $3.6 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Defense to advance NexoBrid development for mass casualty preparedness, reinforcing its strategic importance.

Despite top-line growth and an improved gross margin of 23.5%, the company posted a quarterly net loss of $13.3 million. MediWound ended the period with cash reserves of $32.9 million, providing runway to support ongoing clinical trials and manufacturing scale-up.

Investors are focused on the EscharEx trial milestones and the commercial execution of NexoBrid, with the expanded capacity seen as a key enabler for meeting future demand. The recent partnerships and non-dilutive government funding provide further support as the company advances its enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair.