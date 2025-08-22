Meta (META) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) (GOOGL) Shares Rise on $10 Billion Cloud Computing Partnership Deal | META, GOOG stock Price

Meta Platforms and Alphabet shares gained in Friday’s pre-market trading following news of a substantial $10 billion cloud computing agreement between the two technology giants. Meta shares edged up 0.26% while Google parent Alphabet climbed 1.18% as investors welcomed the six-year partnership deal.

The cloud computing agreement represents a significant strategic move for both companies, with Meta securing expanded infrastructure capacity to support its artificial intelligence initiatives and metaverse ambitions. For Google, the deal provides a major revenue boost to its Google Cloud division, which has been aggressively competing against Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure for enterprise market share.

The six-year timeframe suggests a long-term commitment that could provide Google Cloud with predictable revenue streams while offering Meta the scalability needed for its data-intensive operations.

Market analysts view the partnership as mutually beneficial, allowing Meta to leverage Google’s cloud infrastructure expertise while focusing its own resources on core social media platforms and emerging technologies.

The deal comes at a time when both companies are investing heavily in artificial intelligence capabilities, with cloud computing serving as the backbone for training and deploying AI models at scale. Meta’s decision to partner with Google rather than build additional internal capacity signals a strategic shift toward optimizing capital allocation.

The positive market reaction reflects investor confidence in both companies’ ability to capitalize on growing demand for cloud services and AI infrastructure.

For Google, securing Meta as a major cloud customer validates its competitive position against industry leaders, while Meta benefits from accessing proven cloud technologies without the substantial capital expenditure required for internal development. The partnership underscores how even competing technology companies are finding opportunities for collaboration in the rapidly evolving cloud computing landscape.