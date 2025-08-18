Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Market Summary, August 18, 2025

Meta Platforms Inc. closed at $765.42, down $19.82 (-2.52%) for the day. The stock’s retreat follows a recent all-time high of $796.25 set on August 15, 2025. Meta now maintains a market capitalization of approximately $1.97 trillion, ranking among the world’s largest publicly traded technology companies.

Recent trading reflects industry-wide volatility as major tech stocks face profit-taking and sector rotation. Despite today’s decline, Meta continues to deliver strong earnings and robust revenue growth, supported by dominant platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. The company posted quarterly earnings of $7.14 per share and quarterly revenue of $47.52 billion, surpassing analyst expectations.

Analysts remain optimistic about Meta’s future prospects, forecasting continued momentum in advertising, user engagement, and AI-driven innovations—even as shares consolidate following record highs. The next earnings report is scheduled for October 22, 2025, and market participants will be watching closely for updates on growth initiatives and guidance.