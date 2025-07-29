Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) Stock Slips Ahead of Q2 Earnings as Investors Await AI and Ad Revenue Update

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) experienced pressure on its stock price before its eagerly awaited second-quarter earnings report. On July 29, 2025, the stock traded at $713.28, down 0.61%. Investors seemed cautious as they positioned themselves ahead of the results expected after the U.S. market closes on July 30.

Many expect Meta to report another quarter of double-digit revenue and earnings growth. Traders are closely watching strong digital advertising trends and Meta’s significant investments in artificial intelligence (AI), which include increased spending on AI data centers and hiring talent.

These efforts create long-term optimism, but concerns about rising expenses and operating margins have caused stock price fluctuations.

Analysts predict Q2 2025 revenue will be around $44.8–$45.2 billion, which is over 14% more than last year. They expect earnings per share to be between $5.83 and $5.88. Strong ad spending in the U.S. and Europe, along with AI-driven increases in engagement, support this positive outlook.

However, Meta’s Reality Labs division is likely to show larger losses this quarter, which raises additional concerns.

Despite these positive trends, uncertainty remains about Meta’s ability to turn its big AI investments into profitable technologies and continue growing in established advertising markets. This uncertainty has led to stock price fluctuations as investors wait for clear information on future profitability and spending trends.