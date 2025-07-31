Meta Platforms (META) Shares Soar Nearly 13% as Q2 2025 Earnings Beat Underscores Ad Business Strength

Meta Platforms (META) shares surged almost 13% after the company posted blockbuster Q2 2025 results, underscoring the enduring power of its core advertising business even as it ramps up investment in artificial intelligence.

The META reported revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter—a 22% jump over the previous year—easily topping Wall Street’s forecast of $44.8 billion. Net income soared to $18.3 billion, with diluted earnings per share reaching $7.14, up 38% year-over-year and far above consensus estimates.

The stellar results were fueled by robust advertising demand across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Meta’s ad revenues reached $46.5 billion, reflecting healthy double-digit gains in all major geographies.

The company’s Family of Apps now reaches approximately 3.48 billion daily active users, an increase of 210 million year-on-year, highlighting Meta’s unrivaled global reach.

Meta’s operating margin expanded to 43% from 38% last year, demonstrating improving efficiency in spite of aggressive AI investments and talent acquisition. CEO Mark Zuckerberg credited the ongoing rollout of AI-enhanced ad tools and personalized experiences as key drivers of growth, with AI initiatives now woven deeply into both user engagement and the monetization engine.

Looking ahead, Meta raised its guidance for third-quarter revenue to $47.5–$50.5 billion, signaling confidence in continued growth. While the company continues to spend heavily on AI—capital expenditures are now projected at $66–$72 billion for 2025—the earnings beat and upbeat outlook have reassured investors that Meta’s aggressive strategy is delivering real returns.

The strong Q2 report marks Meta’s tenth consecutive earnings beat and twelfth straight quarter exceeding revenue forecasts, cementing its status as a leader in both digital advertising and next-generation AI technology.