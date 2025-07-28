Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) Shares Edge Higher Ahead of Earnings as Wall Street Maintains Bullish Stance

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) advanced 1.1% to $720.50 during Monday trading, with its stock nearing a 52-week high just days ahead of its anticipated Q2 2025 earnings release on July 30. The tech giant’s rebound mirrors upbeat sentiment seen across growth stocks and reflects investor optimism about the company’s continued expansion in artificial intelligence, digital advertising, and profitability.

Analyst confidence remains robust as momentum builds into Meta’s results. Guggenheim raised its price target to $800, joining a series of recent upward revisions by Bank of America, Bernstein, KeyBanc, and others—now placing consensus targets in the $750–850 range.

Nearly 88% of surveyed Wall Street analysts currently rate the stock a “Buy,” underscoring high expectations for both revenue and earnings growth. The average Q2 forecast calls for $5.78 in earnings per share, up 12% from a year ago, with revenue estimates converging around $44.5–46.1billion.

Investors are watching capital allocation closely, particularly as Meta accelerates AI investment and prepares to roll out advertising on WhatsApp. The company’s commitment to innovation, paired with one of the sector’s highest profit margins and strong free cash flow, continues to make it a leader among peers.

While some technical indicators suggest short-term consolidation, the stock’s long-term trajectory looks strong, buoyed by elevated analyst targets and a high-volume run-up in recent weeks.

Eyes now turn to Meta’s July 30 earnings and future guidance, widely considered a key catalyst for the stock’s next major move.

With the company trading just below its record $747.90 set in June and enjoying year-over-year gains of over 53%, the outlook remains decidedly bright for shareholders as Meta Platforms approaches another pivotal reporting milestone.