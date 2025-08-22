Meta Recruits Apple’s AI Chief Frank Chu Amid Strategic Hiring Focus

Meta has landed Frank Chu, a senior AI executive from Apple, as the company sharpens its focus on critical talent while slowing broader hiring across the organization. Chu, who led Apple’s AI cloud infrastructure and search initiatives, will join Meta’s Superintelligence Labs to help accelerate the company’s ambitious artificial intelligence roadmap.

The recruitment comes as Meta instructs managers to prioritize only essential roles, marking a shift from aggressive headcount expansion to targeted, high-impact hiring. Despite the overall slowdown, the company continues making exceptions for senior AI talent directly tied to model training, infrastructure scaling, and product deployment—areas deemed crucial to its multi-year superintelligence strategy.

Chu’s departure represents part of a broader talent migration from Apple’s AI division to Meta in recent weeks, highlighting intensifying competition for experienced leaders with large-scale AI infrastructure expertise.

His background in cloud-based language models and AI-powered search aligns with Meta’s push to embed advanced assistants and recommendation systems across its platforms while expanding data center investments.

The strategic hire reflects Meta’s evolving approach: maintain aggressive investment in core AI capabilities while exercising greater discipline on resource allocation. For investors, the move signals continued commitment to the company’s AI transformation, albeit with more surgical execution focused on the most leveraged roles and initiatives that can drive measurable improvements in model performance and user engagement.