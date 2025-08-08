Meta Strikes $29 Billion AI Data Center Deal with PIMCO

Meta has selected PIMCO and Blue Owl Capital to lead a $29 billion financing for a major AI data center expansion in rural Louisiana, with about $26 billion in asset-backed debt and $3 billion in equity, according to multiple reports.

The debt is expected to be issued as investment‑grade bonds secured by the data center assets, part of a structure designed to bring in private capital while preserving balance‑sheet flexibility.

The financing follows a competitive process run with Morgan Stanley that included Apollo Global Management and KKR among final‑round contenders, underscoring intense private‑credit interest in data‑center infrastructure.

The project supports Meta’s push to scale AI capabilities—spanning generative AI and “superintelligence”—with executives signaling plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in AI infrastructure over the coming years. Meta has also explored selling about $2 billion of data center assets via co‑development partnerships to share costs and accelerate build‑outs

Reports indicate Meta’s first multi‑gigawatt facility, “Prometheus,” is targeted to come online in 2026, with “Hyperion” expected to scale toward 5 GW over time, highlighting the power‑intensive nature of next‑gen AI workloads.

Private investors have been actively seeking asset‑backed deals with higher‑rated counterparties, making large‑scale data centers a focal point for deployment amid the boom in AI infrastructure financing.