Micron vs. Broadcom: Which Stock is the Smarter Semiconductor Bet?

The semiconductor sector offers two distinct investment approaches through Micron Technology (MU) and Broadcom (AVGO), with each company positioned to capitalize on artificial intelligence growth from markedly different angles.

While both stocks serve the expanding AI infrastructure market, their operational models, financial profiles, and risk characteristics present investors with a compelling choice between cyclical growth potential and diversified stability.

Financial Performance and Growth Trajectories

Micron’s explosive growth prospects are evident in analyst projections, with the Zacks Consensus Estimate forecasting 41% revenue growth and 433% earnings per share expansion for fiscal 2025. This dramatic acceleration reflects the company’s leadership position in high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and DRAM products essential for AI workloads

Broadcom presents more modest but consistent growth, with estimates calling for 21% revenue increase and 36% EPS growth for fiscal 2025. More importantly, Broadcom’s earnings estimates have shown steady upward revisions, demonstrating predictable performance in a volatile semiconductor environment.

Margin Pressures vs. Profitability Strength

Micron faces significant margin headwinds that raise questions about its ability to capitalize on AI demand. The company’s non-GAAP gross margin declined to 37.9% from 39.5% in the previous quarter, with guidance pointing to further compression to 36.5% in Q3. This deterioration stems from weaker NAND flash pricing and startup costs at new production facilities, indicating persistent profitability challenges despite record HBM sales.

Broadcom maintains superior profitability with steady gross and operating margins compared to Micron’s volatile profile. This stability allows AVGO to command premium valuations while delivering consistent earnings growth across market cycles.

Strategic Positioning in AI Infrastructure

Micron’s AI advantage centers on its dominance in memory solutions critical for AI processing. The company has secured key partnerships, including serving as a supplier for NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 50 Blackwell GPUs. Micron’s planned HBM advanced packaging facility in Singapore, beginning operations in 2026, positions it for long-term AI infrastructure growth.

Broadcom’s diversified AI exposure spans custom application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and high-performance networking chips essential for next-generation infrastructure. The company expects Q2 fiscal 2025 AI revenues to surge 44% year-over-year to $4.4 billion, reflecting broad-based demand across its product portfolio.

Valuation Considerations

The valuation gap between these stocks is substantial. Micron trades at a forward sales multiple of 2.24x, significantly below Broadcom’s 14.48x. While Micron appears cheaper, Broadcom’s premium valuation reflects its structurally more diversified business model and superior margin stability.[1]

Broadcom’s higher multiple is justified by its predictable earnings stream and balanced exposure to both AI hardware and enterprise software, providing downside protection during semiconductor downturns

Investment Verdict

Broadcom emerges as the smarter semiconductor bet for most investors seeking sustainable AI exposure. The company offers greater stability through diversified revenue streams, consistent profitability, and steady earnings growth that justifies its premium valuation. AVGO currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) rating, reflecting analyst confidence in its execution.

Micron represents a higher-risk, higher-reward opportunity best suited for investors comfortable with cyclical semiconductor volatility. While the company’s AI memory leadership provides significant upside potential, margin pressures and pricing instability make it more of a play on memory cycles than a structural AI winner. MU maintains a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) rating.

For investors prioritizing long-term stability and predictable returns in the AI semiconductor space, Broadcom’s diversified platform and consistent execution make it the superior choice despite its higher valuation.