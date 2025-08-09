Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Meta Just Gave Nvidia Investors Great News

A wave of AI-focused updates from Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, and Meta is reinforcing the bull case for Nvidia ahead of its Aug.27 earnings, as hyperscale spending and new product rollouts point to sustained demand for advanced GPUs across data centers and developer tooling.

Amazon said AI demand in AWS is running at triple-digit growth and rolled out new EC2 instances powered by Nvidia’s Blackwell “superchips,” while signaling heavy second-half capex weighted to AI infrastructure—an investment path that directly supports Nvidia’s data center pipeline.

Microsoft reported accelerating Azure momentum and rapid power build-outs across its global data center footprint, underscoring continued scaling of AI workloads that have relied on Nvidia platforms.

Meta highlighted progress on its Llama models and broader AI roadmap, where Nvidia has been a partner, reinforcing multi-year model training and inference demand. Apple, despite mixed reactions to its AI pace, flagged rising AI-related capex, adding another pillar to long-cycle infrastructure needs tied to Nvidia ecosystems.

The policy backdrop has also turned supportive for leading chipmakers with U.S. footprints or commitments, lifting sector sentiment: semiconductor stocks rallied after President Trump said companies manufacturing in or committed to building in the U.S. would be exempt from a proposed 100% chip import tariff, easing immediate overhangs for Nvidia and major partners with U.S. build-outs. Additional reports that the U.S. licensed Nvidia to export some chips to China further reduced tail risk around demand diversification.

Nvidia has scheduled its Q2 fiscal 2026 results for Aug.27 at 2 p.m. PT, with investors focused on revenue cadence, Blackwell ramp commentary, and hyperscaler ordering trends. Recent coverage suggests expectations for roughly 50% year-over-year growth and another strong outlook, contingent on hyperscale capex follow-through and any updates on export constraints.

With hyperscalers leaning into AI infrastructure at scale and policy signals alleviating some trade anxiety, the setup into earnings skews constructive for Nvidia’s core data center franchise.