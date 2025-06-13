Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Stock Edges Lower, Yet Bullish Momentum Holds Strong with Impressive Long-Term Gains | MSFT Stock Price

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), a titan in the technology and cloud computing arena, saw a slight dip in its stock price on Friday, June 13, 2025, closing at $476.70, down $2.17 or 0.45% from the prior day’s close of $478.87.

Despite this modest decline, with shares trading between a low of $474.95 and a high of $479.18, the company’s overarching bullish trend remains unshaken, bolstered by solid fundamentals and extraordinary long-term performance.

The minor pullback comes amid a year of substantial growth for Microsoft, with its stock advancing 12.91% year-to-date as of June 12, including a remarkable 33.30% rebound from its 2025 low on April 8. Recently hitting a new all-time high, the stock continues to display strong upward momentum, following a classic five-wave impulse pattern with critical support levels, such as the April 7 low of $355.67, expected to provide a firm foundation during any future corrections.

Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has outpaced many competitors, posting an 8.5% gain compared to the Zacks Computer-Software industry’s 12.5% rise, driven by its leadership in AI innovation and Azure cloud infrastructure expansion.

For long-term investors, Microsoft’s track record is nothing short of stellar. The stock has delivered exceptional returns over the past five years, propelled by strategic successes in key areas such as Office 365 Commercial demand, Intelligent Cloud growth via Azure AI, and robust Xbox content performance.

Analysts anticipate continued strength, projecting a 13.7% increase in fiscal 2025 net sales over the previous year, even as challenges like elevated operating expenses and cloud sector competition linger on the horizon.

Wall Street’s confidence in Microsoft remains resolute, with 31 of 36 analysts assigning a “Strong Buy” rating. Price targets span from $475 to $605, with a median of $517.10, suggesting a potential upside of more than 9% from current levels. Projections for 2025 indicate the stock could reach between $470 and $550 by year-end, supported by bullish technical indicators like favorable moving averages and a RSI of 61, signaling sustained buyer control.

While short-term hurdles, including significant capital outlays for AI and cloud infrastructure and potential tariff impacts, remain, Microsoft’s $80 billion cash reserve and strategic alliances offer a buffer. Today’s slight downturn appears as a fleeting pause in an otherwise unwavering bullish ascent, with Microsoft firmly positioned to sustain its dominance in AI and cloud computing for years to come.