Microsoft (MSFT) Profits Surge 24% as Cloud and AI Drive Record Growth; Valuation Nears $4 Trillion

Microsoft has reported a remarkable 24% surge in profits for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as robust demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence solutions powers the company toward an historic $4 trillion market capitalization.

Quarterly revenue climbed 18% year-over-year to an all-time high of $76.4 billion, while net income soared to $27.2 billion, reflecting the accelerating impact of Microsoft’s AI-powered business transformation.

At the heart of this performance is Azure, Microsoft’s cloud platform, which posted a standout 39% jump in quarterly sales. For the fiscal year, Azure revenue surpassed $75 billion—a milestone that cements Microsoft’s standing as a leader in the global cloud market and highlights strong ongoing enterprise adoption.

The technology giant’s broader cloud business delivered $46.7 billion in revenue for the quarter, up 27% from a year earlier.

The company’s assertive investment in artificial intelligence has been central to its strategy, rejuvenating Azure’s growth and sparking fresh avenues of demand across industries. Over the past year, Microsoft invested $88 billion into building next-generation data centers and scaling cloud infrastructure to support its AI ambitions.

Looking ahead, Microsoft plans to pour an additional $120 billion into artificial intelligence initiatives in the coming fiscal year—an unprecedented commitment that signals confidence in AI as the next engine of corporate and economic growth.

Microsoft’s performance sent its shares soaring as much as 9% in after-hours trading, with the company poised to become only the second firm in history to cross the $4 trillion valuation threshold.

This financial momentum comes as investors and customers increasingly embrace Microsoft’s vision for a future defined by cloud and AI innovation, ensuring its leadership at the forefront of the global technology landscape.